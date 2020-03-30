Expect fair, hot weather on Tuesday – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The country will experience hot and humid weather with episodes of partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

This weather condition is caused by the easterlies or warm wind from thePacific Ocean and localized thunderstorms, according to the 4 a.m. bulletin of the weather bureau.

Pagasa added that there is no low pressure area is developing in or near the Philippine Area of Responsibility based on the agency’s satellite imagery.

