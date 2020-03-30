Expect fair, warm Tuesday weather – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A generally fair weather may be expected tomorrow, March 31, as the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean directly affect the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state weather bureau explained that a generally fair weather could also be due to the absence of a low-pressure area (LPA) or a developing typhoon outside or within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

“Kung titignan po natin ang ating satellite imagery animation, nakikita po natin na walang low pressure area o bagyo sa loob po ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” weather specialist Sam Duran explained.

FEATURED STORIES

(If we would look at our satellite imagery animation, we would see that there is no low pressure area or storms inside the Philippine area of responsibility.)

“Iyong tinatawag pa rin po nating easterlies ang nakaka-apekto sa silangang bahagi ng ating bansa (The warm winds called easterlies are still affecting the eastern side of our country),” he added.

A warm climate may likewise be expected in various parts of the country, with temperatures possibly ranging from 35 to 24 degrees Celsius in Tuguegarao, Cagayan, and may peak up to 34 degrees in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, and in Metro Manila.

The same may also be experienced in the Visayas, particularly over the cities of Iloilo, Cebu, and Tacloban. According to Pagasa’s forecast, these area could likely feel temperatures up to 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said Davao City may have temperatures between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius, slightly hotter than other areas in Mindanao such as Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos City.

Despite the warm weather, Pagasa said occasional rain showers and thunderstorms may still occur especially during night time.

As for Luzon’s northern, western, and eastern seaboard, Pagasa noted these areas may have moderate to rough conditions while the rest of the country will have moderate waves.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Pagasa did not raise any gale warning, which means fisherfolks with small seacrafts could sail.

KGA

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ