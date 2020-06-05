Expect hot, humid Saturday weather in PH even if rain still likely – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will experience another hot and humid day although with a chance of rain in the afternoon or evening on Saturday.

In its 4 p.m. live weather update on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the ridge of a high-pressure area continues to affect Northern Luzon.

The easterlies, meanwhile, still affect Metro Manila and the rest of the country. For this, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may be expected tomorrow, June 6.

“At asahan, dahil dyan, ang patuloy pa rin na makakaranas tayo ng may kainitan at maalinsangang panahon sa susunod na 24 oras, maliban lamang sa pulo-pulong pag-ulan dahil sa mga thunderstorms,” weather specialist Joey Figuracion said in the weather update.

(And because of this, we will still have hot and humid weather in the next 24 hours, except for scattered rains brought by thunderstorms.)

