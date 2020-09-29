Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers — Pagasa

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — The entire country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers on Wednesday due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
In a weather forecast issued at 4 a.m., Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the southwest monsoon or habagat is currently affecting the weather in the western section of the country.
“Nakakaaapekto pa rin sa atin ang southwest monsoon at ito ay patuloy na nakakaapekto sa kanlurang bahagi ng ating bansa kaya magkakaroon pa rin tayo ng pag-ulan ngayong araw ng Miyerkules,” he said.
FEATURED STORIES
(The southwest monsoon continues to affect the western portion of the country so we will still experience rains this Wednesday.)
No weather disturbance is currently being monitored by Pagasa as the tropical depression earlier spotted off Northern Luzon continued to move away from the Philippine area of responsibility.
Mendoza said no gale warning has been raised as of now, which means that fisherfolk can set sail to the country’s waters.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
EDV
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.