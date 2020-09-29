Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers — Pagasa

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The entire country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers on Wednesday due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a weather forecast issued at 4 a.m., Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the southwest monsoon or habagat is currently affecting the weather in the western section of the country.

“Nakakaaapekto pa rin sa atin ang southwest monsoon at ito ay patuloy na nakakaapekto sa kanlurang bahagi ng ating bansa kaya magkakaroon pa rin tayo ng pag-ulan ngayong araw ng Miyerkules,” he said.

(The southwest monsoon continues to affect the western portion of the country so we will still experience rains this Wednesday.)

No weather disturbance is currently being monitored by Pagasa as the tropical depression earlier spotted off Northern Luzon continued to move away from the Philippine area of responsibility.

Mendoza said no gale warning has been raised as of now, which means that fisherfolk can set sail to the country’s waters.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

