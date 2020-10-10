Expect rain showers, cloudy skies due to LPA, ‘habagat’ — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will trigger rain showers in many parts of the country including Metro Manila on Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last spotted 370 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

“Sa ngayon ang ating weather system is the southwest monsoon or habagat. At bukod pa dyan, meron tayong panibagong low-pressure area na namataan sa silangan ng Luzon,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(The prevailing weather system is the southwest monsoon or habagat. And aside from this, we have a low-pressure area east of Luzon.)

“Itong LPA at southwest monsoon ay siyang nakakaapekto dito sa Central Luzon down to Mindanao,” he added.

(This LPA and southwest monsoon affects Central Luzon down to Mindanao.)

Hence, Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguan, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Ilocos region and Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

