“Expectation vs. Reality: Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid share hilarious misadventures with online shopping”

Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid share their own experience with online shopping gone wrong.

Admit it or not, you’ve been a victim of online shopping at least once in your life — especially if you’re into buying stuff on the virtual market. Well, no one can blame you especially since some photos of these products can be deceiving. But if you think you’re the only one who has been fooled online, think again because celebrities are no exception — even couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez.

In a series of Instagram posts, Ogie and Regine narrated their misadventures with online shopping.

It all started when the Asia’s Songbird posted a photo of her husband and his tiny donut floater.

“Malaki problema niya … hindi namin sure kung makakalabas siya dyan,” Velasquez wrote in the caption.

In another post, Regine gave an update to her followers by sharing a video where Ogie can be seen floating in the pool while using his tiny donut floater.

“Update ko lang kayo. Nag-enjoy muna sya magpalutanglutang habang nakasuot ang salbabidang maliit. Naka alis na po sya at ngayon ay masaya nang namumuhay na walang salbabida,” she said.

The singer, seemingly having fun seeing her friends enjoy her series of funny posts, opted to share another funny photo of her husband in his “tiny” donut floater.

“Ito pa yung isang picture nya paiyak na tagala sya. Actually hindi ko alam kanino ako mag aalala, sa asawa ko ba na parang hindi na makahinga o sa salbabida? Katapusan mo na ba salbabida?Pero nakalabas naman sya so all is good paalala wala pong nasaktan o napahamak na salbabida habang ang kwentong ito ay nilalahad,” she wrote.

With several netizens curious as to what the real story is behind his tiny inflatable floater, Ogie shared a photo of what he actually ordered from the online store versus the one that arrived at their home — thereby revealing his own “expectation vs. reality” story.

“Yaman din lamang at naisiwalat na ng aking mahal ang mga kaganapan kahapon, eto po ang ang aking side. Umorder ako ng “donutlifesaver” sa lazada nguni’t laking gulat ko na eto ang dumating. Kaya ayan, pinilit kong gamitin,” he shared.

In another post, the It’s Showtime hurado uoloaded photo of his wife’s own misadventures with online shopping — showing a picture of the latter holding a pot she ordered from a virtual store.

“Wag ka masyadong magmalaki mahal. Umorder ka ng kaldero na buong akala mo’y pagkalaki laki. But no, ang liit pala nya. Kaya ayan, sa background naka ngiti si donut salbabbida,” he wrote in the caption.