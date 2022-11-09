Experience A True All-In-One Lighting Solution in Virtual Reality mLight Pushes Into Asia With Lighting Industry’s First VR Showroom

Video Link

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With clients now spanning the globe mLight has been innovating with commercial LED lighting technology since its inception in 1992. With high quality design and manufacturing based in Australia, their new Asian headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, provides a strategic foothold to service client projects throughout the region.



Join up to 20 other users and immerse yourselves in a variety of interactive industry-specific lighting environments. Try out the mLight Touch mobile app features: dim, occupancy control and even change light temperature. Disassemble and assemble to see why mLight LED products aren’t just lights, they’re cutting edge technology.

“I believe the only way we can continue to lead is to be innovators rather than followers.”

– George Toth, mLight Founder and Managing Director

Virtual Reality Showroom

With innovation a core value, mLight was already using video conferencing prior to the Covid-19 pandemic to make collaboration more efficient. But when meeting clients face-to-face became a practical challenge due to pandemic restrictions, live demonstration of LED products to contractors, developers, engineers, architects, lighting designers – and even team new members – was suddenly impossible.

Already experienced in the 3D realm with product and app design as well as project visualisation, the mLight team designed a virtual showroom that would always be open, always be on, and present their commercial solutions in the best possible “light” for each industry. The mLight VR Showroom was born and will soon be available for free on the Oculus Home store. A new concept and a first for the lighting industry, the mLight VR Showroom allows users to experience the full range of their mobile control app interface: mLight Touch , as well as join together with up to 20 other users to visit classrooms, libraries, hospitals and a growing list of other high fidelity VR environments.

The mLight VR Showroom was designed to demonstrate the beauty of mLight products, the convenience and efficiency of the mobile app, as well as to train users on key components, installation, maintenance and disassembly of the Kleo X and Ligera linear LED segments. With mLight staff or alone, users can experience the ease of connecting linear segments with the mConnect system or try grouping, tunable white adjustments, dimming, occupancy control and other features matching the real-world application in stunning virtual environments.

A History of Innovation

Dedicated to engineering and manufacturing high quality linear LED lighting for commercial, healthcare and education applications from Sydney to Dubai and beyond , mLight is already a well respected industry pioneer. Their specialist design team incorporates the latest in innovative technologies in a diverse range of affordable extrusions, profile sizes and finishing options. Their focus on technological innovation is matched by their commitment to working collaboratively with clients from initial design brainstorming to final installation tweaks.

