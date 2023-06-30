Experience a variety of Japanese culture in a Japanese house with 270 years of history!

Participate in activities such as Kyoto KIMONO experience, ZEN KOKYU, and BONSAI workshop.

Enjoy meals, Japanese sake ARAMASA, and Japanese whiskey using ingredients completely made in Japan.

TOHAKU CHAKAN Opens from July 14, 2023

Opening Period: July 14, 2023 (Fri) – January 28, 2024 (Sun)

TOKYO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Tokyo National Museum of the Independent Administrative Institution National Institute for Cultural Heritage (Location: Taito-ku, Tokyo; Director: Makoto Fujiwara; hereinafter referred to as “Tokyo National Museum”) will open the TOHAKU CHAKAN (teahouse) in the Okyokan, a Japanese house on the museum premises (opening period: July 14, 2023 – January 28, 2024).

The Okyokan is a valuable Japanese house that is not usually open to the public. A variety of food, beverages, and activities have been prepared for visitors to enjoy Japanese culture while appreciating the (reproduced) fusuma paintings by Maruyama Okyo, one of the master painters of Japan’s Edo period. We invite you to take this valuable opportunity of a limited time and pay a visit to the Okyokan.

Official website → https://chakan-tokyo.com/ (scheduled to open on July 10)

For inquiries, please contact → t.chakan@chakan-tokyo.com

Event Information

TOHAKU CHAKAN, Authentic Japanese TEA CAFÉ

Okyokan, Tokyo National Museum

– An Authentic Japanese Experience in Tokyo–

[Regular Holiday] Mondays (Tuesdays if Monday is a national holiday) from December 23 to January 1, and other holidays.

[Opening Hours] 10:00 – 16:30 (last order at 16:00)

[Venue] Okyokan of the Tokyo National Museum

[Address] 13-9 Uenokoen, Taito-ku, Tokyo

[Transportation]

JR: 10-minute walk from Ueno Station Park Exit or Uguisudani Station South Exit

Tokyo Metro: 15-min walk from Ginza Line/Hibiya Line Ueno Station or Chiyoda Line Nezu Station

Keisei Electric Railway: 15-min walk from Keisei Ueno Station

English customer service available

FreeWifi available

Ticket Information

Entering TOHAKU CHAKAN requires reservation.

Tickets for entrance, activities and meals are available for purchase.

Same-day participation may be possible depending on availability.

[How to purchase] Tickets will be on sale from the second week of July. Details will be announced on the following social media accounts.

[Instagram] https://instagram.com/tohaku_chakan?igshid=MmIzYWVlNDQ5Yg==

[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093664517434