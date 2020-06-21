Experience EK magic at home with virtual rides, attractions

Enchanted Kingdom’s Jungle Log Jam gives one a quick exhilarating drop.

WHILE we all wait for Enchanted Kingdom’s big reopening after it temporarily closed its gates to the public a few months ago due to Covid-19, thrill seekers can still enjoy the Park amid the pandemic. Your favorite adventure destination is bringing magic and delights right to your home.

Featuring virtual rides and spell-binding spectacles that everyone has surely missed, EK babies and Park fanatics can get a dose of the exciting theme park experience at the comfort of their virtual couches.

Space Shuttle is one of the most loved EK rides that lifts its riders at 35.5 meters high — equivalent to an 11-storey high building — before releasing it down to the loops. One can easily get the intense feeling while watching the pull of gravity at an extreme height with the adrenaline-pumping view.

This all-time EK favorite gives the same all-out-scream feeling as the ride maneuvers upside down.

This amazon-inspired water ride Jungle Log Jam gives one a quick exhilarating drop. It takes riders up and down two slopes of different heights while seated on a gently floating hollow log. Viewers can still enjoy a unique ride experience without getting wet from the water splash while the log lands down.

Featuring excerpts from the EK Story Musicale, the video showcases homegrown songs sang by the main characters, Princess Victoria and Princess Madeline.

