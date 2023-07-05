Experience First-hand the Best in Baby & Children Products at Mothercare Singapore’s Baby & Kids Fair 20231200 x 628.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 July 2023 – Mothercare Singapore sets the stage for its largest-ever Baby & Kids Fair from 28 to 30 July at EXPO HALL 6A. Bringing together more than 200 premium brands, this event promises unmatched deals and discounts on baby and kids’ essentials, allowing seasoned parents and soon-to-be mommies and daddies to enjoy unbeatable savings of up to 90%.

Unbeatable Deals and Exclusive Access to Premium Brands

Mothercare pulls all stops this year to create an unparalleled shopping experience. As shoppers discover top-tier products from globally renowned brands like Pigeon, Tommee Tippee, Bugaboo, Disney, and Cybex, they can also partake in the bottle trade-ins to reap exclusive deals from quality-assured baby bottle brands at the fair.

In addition, exclusive brands only available at the Mothercare Baby & Kids Fair will be showcased, providing a unique opportunity to access high-quality products not found at other baby fairs. An e-Guidebook featuring value-worthy starbuys, quality brands and staff picks will also be available for shoppers to plan ahead. The physical booklet will also be available at any of the 11 Mothercare retail stores and 6 Kiztopia locations islandwide.

With a minimum spend of S$1,000, you can also stand a chance to win enticing prizes at the spin-to-win pop-up that are worth up to S$599. Plus, keep an eye out for weekly giveaways on their official Instagram account (@mothercare_babykidsfair2023), offering interested parents a chance to bring home up to S$5,000 worth of essential baby and pregnancy products from a plethora of brands.

That’s not all – the first 2,000 signups can snap up a free early bird goodie bag laden with baby products worth up to S$200+. Shoppers can register online for their entrance goodie bag here.

Expertise Meets Entertainment

The fair goes beyond shopping — turning into a hub of learning and fun. Expectant mothers can immerse themselves in enlightening seminars from 12pm to 5pm, facilitated by medical experts and doctors from Mount Alvernia Hospital. The Mommy & Me seminar on pregnancy features hourly sessions that will shed light on various pregnancy topics and early stage planning knowledge, with attendees receiving goodie bags worth up to S$150+. Complementing this enriching experience, an expansive 200m­2 Kiztopia mega indoor playground will feature a bouncy castle that stands ready to thrill toddlers, transforming your shopping experience into a delightful family outing unlike any other.

Partnerships and Sweet Rewards

Elevating the value for every dollar spent, Mothercare has forged a partnership with Shopback. This collaboration allows shoppers to extend their savings with the use of stackable vouchers and cashback offers. Shoppers can pay with ShopBack Pay or PayLater, and stand to win 100% cashback* and up to $15 off^ at the Baby & Kids Fair. Adding to the roster of partnerships, a tie up with Tanamera Coffee & Roastery and Shopback’s app sweetens the deal – the first 300 visitors can enjoy free coffee or tea at EXPO while new Shopback users enjoy S$2 off a minimum spend of S$5 on coffee, tea and juices.

The Baby & Kids Fair 2023 is an embodiment of Mothercare’s steadfast commitment to nurturing young families. This event represents more than just a shopping experience – it’s a curated celebration of parenthood where quality, affordability, and family joy converge. Symbolising the brand’s promise to continuously innovate and provide only the best, the fair is a testament to the shared journey of parenting, one that Mothercare is proud to support and celebrate.



