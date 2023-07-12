EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF TRAVEL THROUGH SOUND WITH A SERIES OF MUSIC EVENTS WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY THIS SUMMER IN JAPAN

From today to 22 August 2023, travelers and Marriott Bonvoy members can get up-close with Japan’s rising music stars at selected Moxy and Aloft hotels, including VIP access to Summer Sonic 2023

TOKYO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, is getting ready to turn up the amps this summer with a Sizzling Summer Music Fest, a series of music events taking place across its portfolio of hotels in Japan, most prominently at Aloft and Moxy hotels, where music is essential to their brand programming and guest experience. Inspiring travellers to discover the power of travel through sound, Marriott Bonvoy is also a sponsor of Summer Sonic 2023 in Tokyo, one of Japan’s largest urban music festivals.



Marriott Bonvoy – Sizzling Summer Music Fest in Japan

“Through Marriott Bonvoy, we continue to inspire members with experiences that closely align with their lifestyle and interests,” said Karl Hudson, Vice President Japan & Guam, Marriott International. “Putting together the Sizzling Summer Music Fest and being part of one of Japan’s biggest music festivals are just a few ways we create more value for our members, inspiring them to celebrate the power of travel through sound and music that brings people together.”

Get Up-Close with Japan’s Rising Music Stars with Marriott Bonvoy’s Sizzling Summer Music Fest

Across a series of immersive music events in Tokyo and Osaka, the Sizzling Summer Music Fest offers members the opportunity to secure once-in-a-lifetime experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform:

11 July 2023 : Awesome City Club at Aloft Ginza

Marriott Bonvoy’s Sizzling Summer Music Fest kicked off with Japanese pop band, Awesome City Club, known for their feel-good danceable tracks. Members had the opportunity to meet and greet with the band. The night continued with tunes from the pop band, DJs Ami and Nono Thing at Aloft Ginza’s WXYZ Bar, where the open space is an ideal setting for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature music program, Live@Aloft.

Marriott Bonvoy’s Sizzling Summer Music Fest kicked off with Japanese pop band, Awesome City Club, known for their feel-good danceable tracks. Members had the opportunity to meet and greet with the band. The night continued with tunes from the pop band, DJs Ami and Nono Thing at Aloft Ginza’s WXYZ Bar, where the open space is an ideal setting for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature music program, Live@Aloft. 28 July 2023 : MIYAVI at W Osaka

Marriott Bonvoy’s Sizzling Summer Music Fest journeys to the port city of Osaka headlined by Japan’s rock legend and Samurai guitarist, MIYAVI. Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® cobrand card members can redeem points to get a chance to meet MIYAVI as part of the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Rocking the stage with MIYAVI are singer/DJ Alisa Ueno, music duo twins AMIAYA and DJ TAIKI & NOAH. This event is open to public, and tickets can be purchased here.

Marriott Bonvoy’s Sizzling Summer Music Fest journeys to the port city of headlined by rock legend and Samurai guitarist, MIYAVI. Marriott Bonvoy® American Express® cobrand card members can redeem points to get a chance to meet MIYAVI as part of the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Rocking the stage with MIYAVI are singer/DJ Alisa Ueno, music duo twins AMIAYA and DJ TAIKI & NOAH. This event is open to public, and tickets can be purchased here. 10 August 2023 : SIRUP at Aloft Osaka Dojima

Making waves in the local R&B scene, Japan’s singer and songwriter SIRUP is set to showcase his distinctive music at the vibrant Aloft Osaka Dojima. The Marriott Bonvoy Moment experience features an exclusive meet and greet with SIRUP, followed by an evening of live performances at WXYZ Bar with DJs Ami and Nono Thing adding to the lineup. Indulge in signature cocktails that work wonderfully with the spirited atmosphere of the bar and the brand’s signature music program, Live@Aloft. Open to public, tickets are available for purchase from here.

Making waves in the local R&B scene, singer and songwriter SIRUP is set to showcase his distinctive music at the vibrant Aloft Osaka Dojima. The Marriott Bonvoy Moment experience features an exclusive meet and greet with SIRUP, followed by an evening of live performances at WXYZ Bar with DJs Ami and Nono Thing adding to the lineup. Indulge in signature cocktails that work wonderfully with the spirited atmosphere of the bar and the brand’s signature music program, Live@Aloft. Open to public, tickets are available for purchase from here. 22 August 2023 : DJ Night Party at Moxy Osaka Honmachi

With its fun and vibrant character, Moxy invites free-spirited guests to discover new music, connect and revel in an inclusive, playful, and fun-loving community. Moxy Osaka Honmachi joins in the sizzling summer festivities with a DJ Night Party at Moxy Bar & Lounge, where DJ Alisa Ueno, DJ HiRAPARK and NaNaMi will be spinning the hottest tracks. The event is open to the public and for more information and reservations, please click here.

19 & 20 August 2023: VIP Access to Summer Sonic Tokyo 2023 with Marriott Bonvoy

One of Japan’s largest international music festivals, Summer Sonic 2023 will take place at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, boasting headliners of international fame. As a sponsor for Summer Sonic 2023 in Tokyo, Marriott Bonvoy provides members with access to the Tokyo Platinum tickets which includes entry to the private viewing area, private lounge, shuttle service and more.

Additionally, festival goers can sign-up as a Marriott Bonvoy member at a dedicated on-site booth to stand a chance to win Marriott Bonvoy E-Gift Cards and more. Furthermore, members and festival goers can enjoy a respite from the summer’s heat with fun festival inspired cocktails and snacks by Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy.

Signing up as a Marriott Bonvoy member is free and full of possibilities. To stay updated on upcoming Marriott Bonvoy Moments and bid on other once-in-a-lifetime experiences, visit www.moments.marriottbonvoy.com

