Experimental Pop Duo 100 Gecs Have Announced Their Debut Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 2, 2020

Experimental pop duo 100 gecs have announced their first ever Australian tour for this June, playing in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. It’s part of the group’s recently announced world tour in support of forthcoming remix album 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues.

Comprised of producers and songwriters Laura Les and Dylan Brady, the band scored a huge amount of acclaim last year with their album 1000 gecs, an eclectic mix of abrasive electronica, glitchy pop, hardcore and metal which combined to make one of 2019’s most interesting albums.

1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues sees the band’s breakout record remixed by both friends and familiar names as well as fans who received album stems via the band’s Twitter. Most recently, they shared a remix of 1000 gecs track ‘Ringtone’ which featured Charli XCX, Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito.

Check out Australian tour dates below. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 6th March.

[embedded content]

100 gecs Australian Tour 2020

Thursday, 18th June

Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Sunday, 21st June

Howler, Melbourne

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Tuesday, 23rd June

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Handsome Tours