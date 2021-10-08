Experts see need to secure PH digital space

CYBERSECURITY experts said the country should address the skill gap, enforce existing legislations and engage the right people to ensure the security of the digital space of the Philippines.

Jallain Manrique, head of tech consulting and cybersecurity at KPMG Phils., highlighted the importance of the government and the private sector working together to increase the number of cybersecurity professionals in the country.

“It is quite essential to address the skill gap when it comes to cybersecurity because there's zero unemployment when it comes to cyber professionals and it's not just locally but globally,” Manrique explained in the virtual press launch of Rootcon on Thursday.

GCash Chief Information Security Officer Mark Frogoso, meanwhile, said present legislations have to be enforced.

Secuna Chief Information Security Officer AJ Dumanhug said the right people equipped with the appropriate skill set should lead the cybersecurity of the country.

For his part, Rootcon founder Dax Labrador said full disclosure is needed.

In the same briefing, the experts also underscored the roles hackers play in ensuring the security of the country's digital space.

“Just because you hear the word 'hacker' doesn't necessarily mean it's bad. We have to suspend those judgments and we need to continuously dialogue,” GMCI cofounder Amor Maclang said.

Manrique said he sees hackers as partners for businesses.

“They are partners mainly for business growth [and] partners for information protection,” he continued.

Both Dumanhug and Frogoso, on the other hand, said hackers use their skills to contribute to organizations.

“Most people define hacker as someone who engages or is in relation to malicious action with computers. However, the vast majority of hackers I've met use intelligence to create a solution or to leverage their skills to do something useful or meaningful,” Dumanhug said.

Maclang also presented the 12-point agenda of Digital Pilipinas, which highlights some of the country's problems that could be addressed with the use of technology, among which is cyberinsecurity and vulnerability.

Rootcon is the country's premier hacking conference and was founded in 2008.