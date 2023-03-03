Explore the World Outside: Jetour Auto Works with Discovery Channel

WUHU, China, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jetour Auto welcomed Vikram Channa, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Vice President and Head of Content & Products for Greater China and Southeast Asia, to the SUV brand’s second Travel+ Conference in the Chinese resort city of Guiyang in southwestern Guizhou province on March 1st, 2023. The renowned industry figure was on hand to deliver a keynote speech at the event.

As China’s fastest-growing up-and-coming SUV brand, Jetour has set its sights on the “Travel+” segment, exporting its vehicles to more than 30 countries and regions across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia Pacific. The company’s models have gained the adoration of more than 660,000 motorists worldwide and over 23 million fans. During Jetour’s development, the company has always upheld the concept of “Travel+”, instilling in its user a fearless attitude toward the rugged road ahead, just like its SUVs.

Discovery Channel remains a flagship channel under Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering glimpses of the wonders, diversity, and excitement that the world has to offer in more than 220 countries and regions globally. Discovery has consistently promoted the exploration of the unknown and breaking boundaries when it comes to travel, encouraging its viewers to embrace the wonder found all around the world. This purview aligns well with Jetour’s brand spirit and development.

In 2023, Jetour Auto will join hands with Discovery Channel to embark on a journey of exploration, jointly pursuing the wonders of civilization and nature, presenting the beauty of the world’s polar regions by making a documentary film. The pair will also work on broadcasting in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, bringing the magnificence of nature and the charm of Jetour Auto to a broader audience.

The cooperation agreement will further strengthen Jetour’s “Travel+” concept, providing this aspect of the company’s DNA with even stronger impetus. The global influence of the Discovery Channel will bring even stronger awareness to the Jetour brand and help with its internationalization. Let’s go out and see the world together with Jetour and Discovery Channel!

