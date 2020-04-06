Extend quarantine – Bong Go

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go joined calls to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), saying it would be best to continue the lockdown for a few more weeks.

QUARANTINE CENTER Workers set up cubicles inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, one of the facilities chosen by the government to will be converted into quarantine centers. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

Several lawmakers and other officials, including Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, favor a quarantine extension while others, mainly from the business community, have proposed a calibrated lifting of the ECQ to allow some sectors, particularly manufacturing, to reopen in order to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The government’s capacity to conduct testing has increased, and it would be best to extend the ECQ; so, we can effectively isolate the positive cases from the rest of the community and eventually get rid of the disease,” said Go, a member of the Joint Oversight Committee that oversees the implementation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“Let me remind everyone that we are up against an invisible deadly enemy. Going out of your house remains dangerous at this time. Habang patuloy na lumalabas ka ng bahay na hindi naman kinakailangan, patuloy mo namang inilalapit ang pamilya at kapwa mo tao sa peligro (People who go out of their homes put their families and their fellowmen in danger unnecessarily),” said Go, chairman of the Senate health and demography committee.

“Kaya nakikiusap ako sa lahat ng Pilipino — stay at home and follow the protocols. Ang kooperasyon ninyo at ang pagkakaisa ng bansa ang tanging panlaban natin sa Covid-19 (That is why I appeal to my countrymen – stay at home and follow the protocols. Your cooperation and unity are strong deterrents in fighting the coronavirus disease 2019),” the senator stressed.

The senator also appealed to the executive branch “to act swiftly in providing the necessary assistance to all Filipino families affected by this crisis.”

“Pinilit natin silang manatili sa bahay kaya siguraduhin natin na makarating sa kanila sa lalong madaling panahon ang food and cash assistance mula sa gobyerno. Umaksyon na tayo agad at bilisan ang tulong para sa mga kababayan nating pinaka-mahirap at pinakanangangailangan (We compelled them to remain inside their houses, and therefore, we have to ensure that the food and cash assistance from the government will reach them the soonest possible time. Let us act now and deliver immediately the assistance intended for the poorest of the poor who are in need),” Go said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez also backed an extension for another two weeks to sustain the government’s progress in averting the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“I am for extension as I don’t want to see a relapse and lose the gains of ECQ,” Lopez said in a message to reporters on Monday.

There is a “[n]eed to see the flattening of the curve, and more health and isolation facilities. Then followed by gradual lifting of other essential and job generating sectors,” he added.

He said the same protocols during the month-long quarantine should be followed if the lockdown would be extended.

As of Monday, the country’s Covid-19 cases jumped to 3,660 with the addition of 414 patients, the Department of Health said.

The death toll rose to 163, 11 higher than Sunday’s 152.

Health Undersecretary said Maria Rosario Vergeire said the uptick of cases was due to the increased capability of the country to conduct tests.

