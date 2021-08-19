Extension of voter registration pressed

DESPITE the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec’s) decision to keep the September 30 voter registration deadline, a pro-democracy coalition pressed for an extension and ramped up initiatives to ensure voter participation in the upcoming 2022 polls.

Participate PH welcomed the initiative of the Comelec to allow online voter reactivation for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens, as well as the extension of registration hours.

It further called for increasing the number of satellite voter registration sites and adopting a multi-stakeholder approach in developing and implementing registration campaigns.

“Given the multiple hard lockdowns in various parts of the country and the closure of satellite voter registration sites due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus [disease 2019], concluding voters registration too early may risk disenfranchising the 13.3 million unregistered potential voters,” said Participate PH in a unity statement released on Thursday morning.

It said the number of unregistered voters was enough to change the outcome of the upcoming elections, based on previous results.

The unity statement was signed by 334 groups from various sectors.