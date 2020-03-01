Extortion suspect killed in clash with police in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines —A man who allegedly tried to extort money from a businessman was killed in a gunfight with police in an entrapment operation in Balatan town in Camarines Sur province on Sunday afternoon.

Col. Roderico Roy Jr., director of the Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office, said in a report that Stanly Veloso, 46, a resident of Barangay Pagatpatan, tried to extort P50,000 from a businessman whose name was withheld by the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy said in a report that during the operation at around 3 p.m. in Barangay Cabungan, the suspect drew his firearm and shot at police operatives, prompting them to retaliate.

Veloso sustained fatal bullet wounds and died instantly.

FEATURED STORIES

Roy said that the suspect identified himself as a member of the Concepcion Group, a gun-for-hire gang in Bicol.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ