Extrusion Workshops of LESSO Indonesia Have Been Officially Put into Operation, Accelerating the Expansion of Global Markets02.jpg

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 26 August 2022 – On August 25, the extrusion workshops of the first-stage production base of PT. Lesso Technology Indonesia officially went into operation, marking Lesso Indonesia the cornerstone for China Lesso ( https://en.lesso.com/ ) to accelerate its expansion in the Southeast Asian market, further improve the overseas market layout, and expedite the pace of localization development.

The production base of Lesso Indonesia is located in Semarang. The first stage of the project covers an area of 114,400 square meters. It is an advanced production base of plastic piping that primarily consists of automated manufacturing centers and comprehensive supporting areas. Products manufactured in the extrusion workshops include PVC water supply and drainage pipes, PVC conduits, PE water supply pipes, PPR hot and cold water pipes, and HDPE double-wall corrugated pipes that are planned to be produced in succession. The annual production capacity is expected to exceed 30,000 tones.

The localized production in Indonesia will serve local customers more efficiently, increase the popularity and influence of the Lesso brand in the local area, and at the same time create hundreds of job opportunities for the locals.

In addition, Lesso Indonesia’s first-stage injection molding intelligent production workshops have been operating since August 2021, with an annual production capacity of 9,800 tones, providing a good solid base for expanding overseas production scale.

The complete trial and official launch of the first stage of the production base in Indonesia will enrich the overseas portfolio of China Lesso Group, deepen the service foundation and sales pattern covering the whole country and the world, and promote the localized development of the brand overseas gradually.

China Lesso has more than 30 years of experience in this field and is dedicated to creating a relaxing life for thousands of families worldwide. By bringing top-notch goods and services to people all around the world, China Lesso will strive to fulfil its brand slogan, “Envisioning the Better, Building the Future.”

Hashtag: #LESSO