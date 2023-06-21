Eye Level: Announcing the 31st Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA) for Young Writers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eye Level, a distinguished learning center renowned for its personalized education and 1:1 coaching, offers students a small-step approach to learning, ensuring mastery of every concept. With a commitment to tailoring education to each child’s level, Eye Level creates an enriching and individualized learning experience.



ELLA 2019 Global Winner from Indonesia and Vibrant Participants Engaged in ELLA Competition

This year, Eye Level, in collaboration with the World Youth & Culture Foundation, is thrilled to announce the 31st Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA). The competition is open to young writers aged 4 to 15 from the following regions: US, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, UK, Thailand, India, Myanmar, Philippines, UAE, Taiwan, and Australia. ELLA, a prestigious global competition, provides a platform for talented young writers to showcase their creativity in two categories: Illustrated Writing (ages 4-9) and Writing (ages 10-15). The competition aims to foster a love for literature and storytelling from an early age, encouraging young writers to explore their imaginations and gain recognition for their literary achievements.

Registration for the Eye Level Literary Award 2023 will be open from June 13th, 2023, until July 10th, 2023. The competition in Indonesia is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023. Winners of the global Eye Level Literary Award 2023 will be awarded a memorable trip to South Korea, providing them with inspiration, cultural immersion, and a deeper appreciation for its diverse literary heritage.

For more information about the Eye Level Literary Award and to stay updated, please visit our website at myeyelevel.com or follow us on Instagram @eyelevel.indonesia.