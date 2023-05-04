Eye Level Critical Thinking Math Challenge: Hong Kong Young Elites’ Joyful Award Ceremony

SEOUL, South Korea , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Critical Thinking Math Challenge, a highly anticipated annual event organized by Eye Level Hong Kong, was successfully held on April 16, 2023, at the Kowloon Bay International Trade & Exhibition Centre. This year, the event attracted over a thousand students from kindergarten to Grade 1. The competition aims to provide a relaxed environment for students to learn from and communicate with each other, broaden their horizons, and enhance their interest and ability in learning math and logical thinking.

To recognize the outstanding performance of each participant, a unique award ceremony and carnival was held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) at Hall 3 of the Kowloon Bay International Trade & Exhibition Centre by Eye Level. The aim of the event is to acknowledge and commend the efforts of the young elites and honor the students who have achieved excellent results.



This year, Eye Level Critical Thinking Math Challenge received an overwhelming enrollment, with over a thousand young elites participating in the competition, making it an unprecedented success.

The award ceremony is completely designed from children’s perspective, combining the excitement of receiving awards, the joy of family witnessing their children’s achievements, and warm family activities into one event.

We are honored to have Mr. Lee Young Ho, the Director of Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong, and several kindergarten principals as the award presenters of the ceremony. Various Korean cultural experience activities, children’s STEAM booths, and fun game booths were set up at the venue for the invited students and their families to enjoy a happy and unforgettable award ceremony.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in Math and English programs for students between the ages of 3 and 14. With academic achievement as the top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the power to reach his or her true potential.

Depending on each student’s level, one will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, additional practice problems, online games, and other supplementary materials.

Visit myeyelevel.com for more information.