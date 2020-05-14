Eye Level Provides 1:1 Online Coaching for Students Staying at Home

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — One of the leading global education service providers, Eye Level, is now available online for students who are trying to keep up with their studies during these uncertain times. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, students were required to visit physical learning centers and receive academic coaching from the instructor on a 1:1 basis. However, as many countries are shut down or people are at least recommended to stay home, majority of the students had to find alternatives to keep up with their school work.

As Eye Level’s programs are individualized and designed in small steps, students are able to study on their own without much guidance; however, when they are faced with a challenge, they can refer to their instructors who are available through Eye Level’s online platform, the Eye Level On Air. By meeting the instructors online, students can receive the same type of coaching from the instructors as they would at the learning centers.

Eye Level’s main products are Math and English programs for students between the ages of 4 and 15 but the actual age varies depending on the level of each learner. Aside from the workbooks, students can also access the online learning room and work on additional practice problems and games to master each concept. Online booklets are also available for those who cannot receive the booklets at home.

Many countries are offering new students to try out the Eye Level program for free for 2 weeks so please find out more about the program at myeyelevel.com and contact the nearest center.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in Math and English education. We understand that academic achievement is at the forefront of parents’ priorities and believe that every child has the power to reach their true potential. With the launching the online coaching system and allowing students to access the program from anywhere, we aim to get one step closer to our goal of helping children make the most of their strengths and overcome education-related anxiety.