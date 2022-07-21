EZ2 RESULT, Friday, July 22, 2022 – Official PCSO Lotto Results

EZ2 RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every Friday is Ez2 Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw:

Now called 2D Lotto, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) changed the name of the said lotto game to 2D Lotto. With regards to the mechanics in playing the lotto game, they are the same. PCSO also maintained the jackpot prize and the draw schedule of the said lotto game.

For today’s draw, ( Friday ) here are the EZ2 lotto results:

2pm: __-__

5pm: __-__

9pm: __-__

EZ2 Lotto Result Jackpot Prize: Php 4,000.00

PCSO holds three (3) draws for the Ez2 Lotto daily. They are set at 2:00 o’clock and 5:00 o’clock in the afternoon, and 9:00 o’clock at night. Other lotto games such as the Swertres Result, 6/58 Ultra Lotto result, 6/45 Mega lotto result, and 4D lotto result also had their draws today.

Previous Ez2 Lotto Result ( Thursday )

2pm: 14-16

5pm: 07-02

9pm: 08-01



Who can play the Ez2 Lotto?

According to PCSO, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. The same age requirements is needed in the claiming of the prize.

Mechanics in Playing the Ez2 Lotto:

Pick two(2) numbers from 1 to 31.

You may also choose Lucky pick and the computer will randomly generate 2 number combination for you.

Choose how many draws you want to play.

Pay your lotto ticket.

How to claim your price?

Present your winning Lotto Ticket for Verification, don’t forget to write your name and signature at the back of your winning ticket.

Present two Valid IDs

Where to claim?

Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos – PCSO oulets or PCSO branch Office

Lotto Prizes amounting from 10,001 pesos up to 300,000 pesos – PCSO branch office or PCSO main office.

Lotto Prizes amounting from 300,001 pesos up – must only be claimed at the PCSO main office.

Reminders in playing the Ez2 Lotto: