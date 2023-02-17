EZECOM Announced as International Innovation Awards 2022 Winner

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 39 remarkable innovations at the 6th International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. As one of the pillars of the Innovation Revolution movement spearheaded by Enterprise Asia since 2017, the awards aim to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises which is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.

The awards drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries across 19 countries. 39 innovations were selected and crowned winners from over 200 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture.

EZECOM’s Award-Winning Innovations

EZECOM was announced as a winner of the International Innovation Award 2022 under the Product and Service & Solution categories.

The EZECOM Mobile Application, which received the award under the Product category, is a revolutionary way for users to manage all their Ezecom-related products and services instantly from anywhere, anytime, at their fingertips. This specific product is created utilizing different technologies for iOS and Android. EZECOM places high importance on product delivery speed, product quality, performance, and the protection of sensitive client data.

The EZECOM App is a self-care application designed to meet EZECOM’s customers’ needs at the touch of a button, allowing its customers to utilize all Ezecom products and services fully. Ezecom App’s key features include ease of use, up-to-date network coverage reports, real-time invoice and account updates, and the protection of all customers’ data and billing information stored under their unique customer IDs and linked with their mobile numbers.

EZECOM was also awarded under the Service & Solution category for “Project Love”—an innovative campaign that involves utilizing marketing and public relations to construct and strengthen EZECOM’s brand identity, give it compelling value, and satisfy the needs of both potential and current customers.

The campaign’s purpose and objective are to deliver; customer mindset and perception, customer retention, issues, defend its position, and, most importantly, build trust. Therefore, such a bold campaign concept allows marketing and PR to create an atmosphere of uniqueness around the Brand, develop its identity, and provide it with engaging value. Stir customer imagination, show another side of their story, and spark discussion. “Project Love” encourages individuals to talk about the journey behind them and their plans as if it was a memorable adventure because it was.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About International Innovation Awards