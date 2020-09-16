“#F4Thailand: Bright and Win to star in Thai remake of ‘Boys Over Flowers'”

GMMTV posted the teaser of the upcoming series featuring Bright and Win.

Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn and Vachirawit “Bright” Chiva-aree are set to work together in a new project, this time as part of #F4Thailand of the upcoming Thai remake of Boys Over Flowers which was based on the Japanese manga Hanayori Dango.

GMMTV posted the teaser of the remake on its Facebook account on Wednesday, September 16.

“The wait is over. #F4Thailand,” GMMTV posted.

Bright will play the role of Thyme while Win will portray the role of Kavin.

The other stars who will be part of F4 will be Dew Jirawat Sutivanisak, who will play the role of Ren, and Nani Hirunkit Changkham who will portray the role of MJ.

Tu Tontawan Tantivejakul will play the female lead named Gorya.

Bright and Win recently headlined the successful 2Gether series.