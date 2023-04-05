Fabergé High Jewellery Selling Exhibit “A Celebration of a Colourful Era” Marks Opening of First Flagship Boutique in Asia Pacific at MGM COTAI

Bringing one-of-a-kind bespoke creation – the Fabergé x Game of Thrones Egg – and other exclusive collections to Macau

MACAU, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGM COTAI is pleased to announce its latest retail partnership with Fabergé, by presenting a high jewellery selling exhibit titled “A Celebration of a Colourful Era” in honour of the opening of Fabergé’s first flagship boutique in Asia Pacific. Dubbed as the ‘jewellery box’ of Cotai, MGM COTAI and Fabergé – the world’s most iconic artist jeweller – are committed to bringing unparalleled experiences to attract luxury travellers and jewellery enthusiasts alike to Macau.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of the new Fabergé boutique at MGM COTAI. As our first flagship boutique in Asia Pacific, this is a momentous occasion for Fabergé and signals our commitment to broaden our retail footprint in China over the coming years.” Said Mr. Antony Lindsay, CEO & Executive Board Member at Fabergé Ltd and Executive Board Member at Gemfields UK Ltd. “In partnership with MGM, the new Fabergé boutique offers clients an exclusive shopping experience at one of the finest luxury destinations in the region. We welcome our clients around the globe to visit the boutique and discover the world of Fabergé, whether that’s through browsing our core collections or booking a private appointment to discuss a bespoke commission. The possibilities are endless, and this is only just the beginning.”

The MGM COTAI boutique presents Fabergé’s artistic legacy, featuring collections such as Heritage – which includes a capsule collection of Chinese zodiac animal surprises – Colours of Love, Essence, Imperial, Emotion, Treillage, 1842 and Rococo – as well as watches, egg objets and a number of one-of-a-kind high jewellery creations. Clients can also book one-to-one appointments to discuss bespoke commissions and special orders with a member of the Fabergé client services team.

“MGM is thrilled to be partnering with Fabergé,” said Mr. Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited. “Both our brands value innovation that is built from the essence of heritage. The unparalleled expertise of Fabergé in crafting magnificent jewellery pieces that embody elegance, style, and refinement paired with our standing as one of Asia’s premier luxury destinations creates an exciting opportunity. This partnership is part of our continuous efforts to fuse art with way of living to bring forth exclusive experiences for Macau and the region.”

At the high jewellery selling exhibit, MGM and Fabergé showcased the exceptional Fabergé x Game of Thrones Egg Egg Objet, an one-of-a-kind bespoke masterpiece which sold for USD2.2million in 2021, along with some key pieces in their new limited-edition high jewellery collection which is a continuation of the partnership between Fabergé and Game of Thrones. The collection has been onceptualized and designed in partnership between Michele Clapton, the Emmy and BAFTA winning costume designer for Game of Thrones, and Liisa Tallgren, Fabergé’s Head of Design, overseen by Fabergé’s Creative Director, Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell. This is the combination of Fabergé’s artistic ingenuity with the fantastical world of one of the 21st century’s most popular television shows. Meanwhile, the exhibit also showcased more than 20 exquisite pieces of craftsmanship from exclusive jewellery and watch collections, each with a unique inspiration and signature style, celebrating Fabergé’s ingenious spirit and bold ability to innovate. The exhibit has greatly appealed to jewellery enthusiasts and influencers in the Greater China region.

1. The opening ceremony of Fabergé’s first flagship boutique in Asia Pacific was officiated by Mr. Antony Lindsay – CEO & Executive Board Member at Fabergé Ltd & Executive Board Member at Gemfields UK Ltd., Mr. Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited, and Dr. Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality of MGM.

2. The exceptional bespoke objet d’art, the Fabergé x Game of Thrones Egg

3. Fabergé x Game of Thrones White and Rose Gold Ruby and Diamond Dragon Ear Cuff / Fabergé the Colours of Love Collection Spinel Cushion Cut Ring

4. Fabergé Workmaster Collections: Secret Garden

5. a & b: Hong Kong fashion influencer Ruby Fung donned the Fabergé × James Ganh Featuring Gemfields Emerald High Jewellery

6. Fabergé Workmaster Collections: Délices D’Été

7. Fabergé Rococo White Gold Purple Spinel Drop Earrings, Fabergé Rococo White Gold Diamon, Blue & Purple Sapphire Bracelet & Fabergé Treasures Sapphire Diaghilev Egg Pendant

About MGM COTAI

MGM COTAI is the latest integrated resort of MGM in China. Designed as the “jewelry box” of Cotai, it offers approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites, Asia’s first dynamic theater, meeting space, high end spa, retail offerings and food and beverage outlets as well as the first international Mansion at MGM for the ultimate luxury experience. The Spectacle at MGM COTAI becomes the record holder of the largest free-span gridshell glazed roof (self-supporting) on January 19, 2019, making it the first architectural and structural GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Macau, China. MGM COTAI is being developed to drive greater product diversification and bring more advanced and innovative forms of entertainment to Macau as it grows as a global tourist destination. MGM COTAI is the only mega complex and hotel in Macau to gain three-star certification in both Green Building Design and Operation Label, as well as the first hotel in the Greater Bay Area and second in Greater China to receive the certifications.

About Fabergé

Fabergé, the world’s most iconic artist jeweller, creates extraordinary jewellery, watches and objets d’art, as well as bespoke commissions for a discerning international clientele. Founded in 1842, Fabergé has been the most revered names in jewellery ever since Peter Carl Fabergé created the fifty ingenious Imperial Easter Eggs for the Romanov family between 1885 and 1916.

Fabergé was officially ‘re-launched’ on 9th September 2009, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gemfields Ltd, a world leading supplier of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones. Today, Fabergé celebrates ‘A Life in Colour’, taking inspiration from its storied past to create original pieces which capture the Maison’s past, present and future. By painting with the world’s finest coloured gemstones, Fabergé explores the art of colour through creations which are designed to become future heirlooms. Celebrating the concept of the artist jeweller in today’s world of luxury, Fabergé traces legacy of excellence in creativity, design and craftsmanship to bring about a new era of enchanting and enduring personal possessions and gifts, designed to be worn and treasured by contemporary connoisseurs.

Current collections are available online at Faberge.com, in-store at Fabergé boutiques in London, Dubai, Kyiv and Macau, and via ‘By Appointment’ services in the UK and USA, as well as over 130 points of sale globally via authorised retailers.