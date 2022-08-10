Facebook Live Selling Still Available in the Philippines – Meta

Meta Says Live Selling on Facebook in Still Available in the Philippines

The Meta Platforms Inc clarified that the live selling on Facebook is still ongoing and still available in the Philippines.

Recently, Meta said in a blog post that Facebook will discontinue its live shopping functionality as of October 1, 2022. eCommerce retailers will no longer be able to host live shopping on the app.

The notification stated that platform users could not categorize products or make playlists of their products. It is on to retailers to discover alternative channels for Facebook sales.

Selling will only be available in short-form videos like Reels, but the live feature is still available. According to the research, live selling was discontinued since short-form video is now the preferred format for consumer consumption.

Through paid advertisements, users may additionally promote their goods. Additionally, the business expands Reels’ ability to earn additional money.

The announcement was followed by a clarification from Meta. Because the “Live Shopping” service was not made available in the Philippines, the business said that Filipino users may still conduct live sales through Facebook.

Nowadays, one of the most sought-after forms of employment in the Philippines is internet retailing. The majority of the sellers are business owners who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic’s reduced in-person interactions.

In addition, single mothers and others who wish to sell dry goods and other items to earn a living turned to internet selling to make it easier for them to sell their products. Live selling on their various social media channels, such as Facebook, also made online selling simpler.

