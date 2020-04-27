Facebook plans to allow artists to charge access to live streamed performances

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 28, 2020

In some potentially game changing news, Facebook has revealed plans to allow artists doing live-streamed performances on the website to be able to charge punters for access to these gigs.

“To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences,” Facebook wrote in their Newsroom page.

According to the website, they’ll also be making changes to the ‘Events’ feature to allow creators to specify whether the event is online only (let’s be honest, they all are at this point).

Live-streamed gigs across various platforms have become omnipresent since the coronavirus outbreak effectively put the touring and festival industry on hold. In particular, ISOL-AID, the Instagram-only festival that’s been happening every weekend since nationwide isolation began, has seen a plethora of major Australian acts perform.

Just last night, Tones And I announced a live-streamed YouTube performance as part of the website’s #StayHome #WithMe initiative.

Countless tours and festivals have been either cancelled or postponed due to restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak. Check out a comprehensive lists of what shows have been rescheduled or scrapped entirely here.

