Facemoji Keyboard Launches Indonesia TikTok Dance Challenge

Prizes Awarded to Creators of Most Viewed Kaomoji Videos

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Facemoji Keyboard, an emoji-centric, all-in-one customizable keyboard with rich content and powerful features, announced a dance challenge—Facemoji It or “Facemoji Aja” in Bahasa—inviting Indonesian TikTok users to “dance their mood” by dancing with different kaomoji to express their moods for each day of the week.

Between September 23, 2022–September 25, 2022, TikTok users in Indonesia can share their kaomoji dance videos with the hashtag “#FacemojiAja,” and the top 50 receiving the largest number of views will receive prizes. Facemoji Keyboard is partnering with a group of TikTok influencers including @sarahmisell and @bebysty29 to provide users added inspiration for their TikToks videos.

“We are excited to offer Facemoji Keyboard users another means of showcasing their creativity and style through this unique dance challenge,” said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. “Combining the mediums of emoji and dance allows our users to tap into a new level of inspiration and innovation to express themselves.”

Users of Facemoji can also join the challenge from the Facemoji Keyboard App.

Details of the #FacemojiAja dance challenge are outlined below:

Challenge summary

– Entry rules:

Open to TikTok users in Indonesia only

only Users create one kaomoji video which includes seven dance moves representing seven days of the week

Users utilize the Duet feature on TikTok to dance alongside their favorite influencers, or use Facemoji Keyboard to add the kaomoji to their videos to convey their daily moods.

– About the prizes:

Most Popular Prize:

Top 1 most viewed creator: MAP gift card (value of Rp 1000k )

Top 1 most viewed creator: MAP gift card (value of ) Outstanding Prize:

Top 2 –10 most viewed: MAP gift card (value of Rp 500k )

Top 11 –50 most viewed: Alfmart gift card (value of Rp 100k )

Top 2 –10 most viewed: MAP gift card (value of ) Top 11 –50 most viewed: Alfmart gift card (value of ) Most Creative Prize:

iPhone 14: Facemoji will select the most creative creator

Learn more about and how to participate in the Facemoji Keyboard TikTok dance challenge at: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSRHXHMP5/

Facemoji Keyboard is the world’s first content creation keyboard. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and express themselves by creating and sending unique emoji designs—elevating the experience beyond just typing and texting. The app includes smart emoji predictions that recommend emoji based on the user’s preferences, a wide array of pre-made text art options, fonts, kaomoji, well-known IP stickers, DIY capabilities, and more, enabling every user to be a content creator and enjoy an enriched messaging experience.

With over 500 million global downloads and over 120+ languages supported, Facemoji Keyboard reaches a worldwide userbase of individuals and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is an emoji-centric keyboard app featuring speech recognition technology. It includes an emoji prediction feature, a wide variety of stickers and customizable keyboards. Facemoji Keyboard’s goal is to help people around the world express themselves in new ways with fun, creative emoji.