Faces of the News: Apollo Quiboloy

He landed in the news in October 2019, for claiming that he had commanded one of the deadly quakes in Min¬danao to stop, and it did.

This week, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy again hogged headlines when agents of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested three administrators of his Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Christian sect, for allegedly using a fraudulent immigration scheme to bring in followers to the United States to raise funds, allegedly for impoverished children in the Philippines.

According to some followers who managed to escape the church, they were pu¬nished for failing to meet steep daily quotas for the collection that instead went to finance Church operations and the pastor’s alleged lavish lifestyle.

Church members were also drafted into “sham marriages and other illegal mechanisms” to keep them in the United States, the FBI said.

The Church, which claims a 6-million membership, had supported President Rodrigo Duterte’s candidacy.

Responding to the complaint, the church said it will “face the charges” during its day in court.

