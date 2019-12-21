HomeTopNews Philippines

Faces of the News: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle caught the attention of the international media anew after he was recently appointed by Pope Francis to a top Vatican post, a move believed to boost his chances of becoming the first Filipino pope.

Two weeks ago, Pope Francis appointed Tagle the new prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, one of the nine departments in the Roman Curia.

It remains unclear if Tagle, widely considered as among the most popular Church leaders in Asia, would have to leave his post as archbishop of Manila since members of the Roman Curia are usually based in Rome.

The cardinal has appealed for prayers from the faithful for the success of his new mission.

During his recent Masses, the Church official became emotional and teary-eyed, apparently torn between his love for the Archdiocese of Manila and his vow of obedience to the Church.

