Faces of the News: Ma. Reynafe Momay Castillo
Justice remains elusive for Reynafe Momay Castillo, the daughter of journalist Reynaldo Momay — the 58th victim in the worst election-related violence in the country.
Momay’s body remains missing, leading Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes to pronounce in her verdict that the accused in the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre are guilty of only 57 counts of murder, clearly excluding Momay.
“I would have been happy with ‘guilty of 58 counts,’” said Castillo, who has endured 10 long years of seeking recognition of her father’s tragic fate.
There is still no closure, she said, only heartache as some people accuse her of using the case to gain compensation.
Castillo, who migrated to the United States in 2012, said she only wanted justice for her father, whose dentures and ID were found at the scene.
“If the number is not complete, justice is incomplete,” Castillo said of the ruling on Thursday.
