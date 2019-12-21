Faces of the News: Reynold Munsayac
The media-shy acting chair of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) suddenly expressed willingness to “submit all available data” after Sen. Richard Gordon announced that he would initiate a Senate inquiry following the consecutive dismissal of four ill-gotten wealth cases against the Marcos family and their cronies.
Lawyer Reynold Munsayac made it clear, however, that the cases lost were filed by the PCGG before his stint began in July 2016.
To calm down critics, he also promised to “closely coordinate” all pending recovery efforts with Solicitor General Jose Calida who is widely perceived as a Marcos ally.
Munsayac said the PCGG would exhaust all available remedies to protect government interests, although he did not specify what they were.
FEATURED STORIES
He added that the agency was still verifying details before deciding its response to the Sandiganbayan decision, including a possible appeal.
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.