Factory output sinks by double digits in April

The country’s manufacturing production, both in volume and value, plunged by double digits in April on account of the negative impact of the government-imposed enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on the sector.

Results of the latest Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (Missi) released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Friday showed that the Volume of Production index (VoPi) contracted by 59.8 percent in April from 7.7 percent in March.

The contraction was also faster than the 14-percent drop in April last year.

The downturn was driven by significant decreases in the indices of all industry groups. Of these, three saw very minimal business operations: leather products (-99.0 percent), footwear and wearing apparel (-97.8 percent), and furniture and fixtures (-91.7 percent).

The Value of Production index (VaPi) also shrank by 61.4 percent, faster than the 12.4-percent decrease the month before and the 11.8-percent drop a year earlier.

This decline was due to downward movements in all the 20 industry groups. Of these, seven registered decrements of more than 85 percent: leather products (-98.6 percent), footwear and wearing apparel (-98 percent), furniture and fixtures (-90 percent), fabricated metal products (-89.9 percent), non-metallic mineral products (-87.7 percent), rubber and plastic products (-87.7 percent) and tobacco products (-86.8 percent).

“The preliminary results of the April 2020 [Missi] show that [the] manufacturing…volume and value indices fell significantly. All manufacturing subsectors posted double-digit negative growth rates in April 2020, given the imposition of community quarantines,” Acting National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Director General Karl Kendrick Chua said in the #AskNEDA virtual presser on Friday.

According to Chua, the government’s decision to implement the ECQ — to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 in the country — is aimed at saving lives and prioritize the health of Filipinos.

First breaking out in the city of Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province in December, the highly contagious respiratory disease has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, infecting more than 6.65 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of this figure, over 319,000 died.

In the Philippines, the number of coronavirus cases reached 20,626 as of Friday. Of this, 987 succumbed to the illness.

“This decision [to impose a lockdown] is proving to be a prudent one. In the May 2020 survey of the SWS (Social Weather Stations), 84 percent of Filipinos say staying at home to fight Covid-19 is worth it,” Chua said.

“In June, most areas of the country have transitioned to general community quarantine or GCQ and are on track to see the quarantine lifted in the coming weeks,” he added.

“As we shift from ECQ to GCQ, we will be seeing improvements in the succeeding months.”