Factory output still down in April

FACTORY output, both in volume and value, continued to decline in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Results of the latest Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries released on Friday showed that the country’s volume of production (VoPi) contracted by 59.8 percent in April from a 7.7 percent decline in March.

The decline was also faster than the 14.0 percent drop recorded in April last year.

Value of production (VaPi) on the other hand, likewise declined by 61.4 percent, faster than the 12.4 percent decrease in March and the 11.8 percent drop in April 2019.