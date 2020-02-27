Fair Friday weather seen, with episodes of cloudy skies, drizzles

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and localized thunderstorms are expected to bring cloudy skies and trigger light rains nationwide, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that cloudy skies with light rains are expected in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands due to the “amihan”.

The amihan will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned residents of rain-affected areas in the Visayas and Mindanao to watch out for possible flash floods or landslides.