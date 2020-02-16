Fair weather for most parts of PH on Sunday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Fair weather is expected in most parts of the country despite localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country were forecast to experience “generally good weather” with partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa also warned that such weather conditions may lead to possible flash floods or landslides during a severe thunderstorm.

The easterlies, meanwhile, is currently affecting the country, Pagasa weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said during the live weather update.

“Maaliwalas po ang buong kapuluan at easterlies ang umiiral sa buong Pilipinas sa kasalukuyan (There will be clear skies over the achipelago, and the easterlies is currently affecting the Philippines),” De La Cruz said, adding that no weather system is currently being monitored by the state weather bureau.

