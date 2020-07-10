Fair weather in most parts of PH on Friday

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Luzon and Visayas will have fair weather with isolated rainshowers on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, Pagasa said isolated rainshowers will be caused by localized thunderstorms and will most likely occur in the afternoon or evening.

“Dito sa Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, patuloy na mararanasan ang maaliwalas na panahon na may posibilidad pa rin ng panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan dulot pa rin ng localized thunderstorms,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(Here in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, there will be fair weather with chances of isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.)

“Sa Kabisayaan, patuloy na magiging maaliwalas ang panahon. May posibildiad pa rin ng panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan na dulot ng localized thundersttorms lalo na sa dakong hapon o gabi,” he added.

(Visayas will continue to have fair weather. There is a possibility of isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence (ITCZ) will bring rains in parts of Southern Mindanao, according to Mendoza.

The ITCZ is where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

