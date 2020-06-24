Fair weather, isolated rainshowers seen on Wednesday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The entire country will have fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean as well as localized thunderstorms will bring this weather condition in the country, based on the 4 a.m. weather forecast of Pagasa.
Meanwhile, the ridge or extension of a High Pressure Area (HPA) is also affecting the weather in Northern and Central Luzon, according to Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.
“Sa ating wind map, mula ngayong Miyerkules hanggang Biyernes patuloy na makakaapekto ang ridge of HPA sa Northern and Central Luzon, samantalang ang easterlies ay makakaapekto sa nalalabing bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said.
(Based on our wind map, the ridge of HPA will continue to affect Northern and Central Luzon until Friday, while the easterlies will affect the rest of the country.)
Aurelio added that the isolated rainshowers may damp parts of the country in the afternoon or evening.
Currently, there is no low pressure area being monitored by Pagasa, according to Aurelio.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 20 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
