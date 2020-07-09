Fair weather on Thursday with afternoon rainshowers — Pagasa

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The entire country will have fair weather on Thursday but with isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

“Within 24 hours, magandang panahon ang mararanasan sa Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila. Bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap ang kalangitan and then isolated rainshowers lamang kung uulan,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in a 4 a.m. forecast.

(Within 24 hours, fair weather will be experienced in Luzon, including Metro Manila. There will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers.)

“Para sa Visayas at Mindanao, magandang panahon din ang mararanasan diyan. Bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap ang kalangitan, then isolated showers,” he added.

(In Visayas and Mindanao, fair weather will be experienced. There will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers.)

According to Bulquerin, the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are also currently affecting the weather in Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

He said there is no low pressure area expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next three to five days.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

