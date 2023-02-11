Fair weather to prevail over PH on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country is forecast to experience fair weather with chances of rain on Saturday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa, no tropical cyclone is expected until the weekend but a low pressure area may form southeast of Mindanao.

“Patuloy po ang epekto ng northeast monsoon o amihan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, so ito rin po ay magdadala ng malamig na temperatura doon at pulo-pulong mahihinang ulan lamang, habang sa Visayas and Mindanao, fair weather din po ang mararanasan maliban na lamang sa mga localized thunderstorms,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estreja.

(The effects of the northeast monsoon or amihan will prevail over a large part of Luzon, so it will also bring cold temperatures and light rains, while in Visayas and Mindanao, fair weather will be experienced.)

Estreja said sea travel extensions are unlikely due to the weak northeast monsoon but moderate to rough waves are still possible over the eastern coasts of the country.

Pagasa listed the following temperatures for Saturday: