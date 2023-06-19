Fair weather with possibility of rain showers across PH in next 3 days

MANILA, Philippines – Key cities of the country may experience favorable weather conditions with possibility of rain showers in the next three days according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday.

“Ang buong bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na d’yan ang Metro Manila, ay makakaranas pa rin ng bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan, [pero] meron pa rin tayong posibilidad ng isolated na pag-ulan, kidlat, at kulog lalo na sa hapon o gabi dulot ng localized thunderstorms,” said Pagasa Weather Specialist Grace Castañeda in a public weather forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

(The entire Luzon, including Metro Manila, will still experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, but the possibility of isolated rains, lightning, and thunder especially in the afternoon or evening is not ruled out due to localized thunderstorms.)

“Parts of Visayas and Mindanao may also expect partly cloudy skies with chances of rain showers,” she said in Filipino, adding that these rain showers may at times be moderate and heavy in nature.

FEATURED STORIES

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is still bringing isolated rain showers in Mindanao. Residents in this area were told to be vigilant against possible hazards that heavy rain may bring.

Meanwhile, no tropical cyclone is expected to develop or affect the Philippine boundary within the forecast period. In the next three days, the temperature range in the country’s key cities will be:

Metro Manila – 24°C to 33°C (Wednesday); 25°C to 35°C (Thursday); 24°C to 33°C (Friday)

Baguio City – 17°C to 24°C (Wednesday); 18°C to 25°C (Thursday); 17°C to 25°C (Friday)

Legazpi City – 25°C to 33°C (Wednesday); 26°C to 33°C (Thursday); 25°C to 32°C (Friday)

Metro Cebu – 25°C to 32°C (Wednesday); 26°C to 32°C (Thursday); 26°C to 31°C (Friday)

Metro Davao – 25°C to 32°C (Wednesday); 25°C to 32°C (Thursday); 26°C to 31°C (Friday)

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>