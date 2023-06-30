Fair weekend weather with isolated rain showers in most parts of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair, warm weather is expected in most parts of the country over the weekend, with cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the western part of Luzon due to southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the state weather bureau said Friday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan would be affected by the monsoon rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fairer weather with possible isolated thunderstorms and rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

Pagasa added it is monitoring a shallow circulation east of the country, which, however, is not expect it to develop into a tropical cyclone.

Temperature forecast

Despite the possibility of rains, it will be relatively warm on Saturday, with a temperature range of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila, 26 to 32 degrees Celsius in Legazpi and Laoag, 25 to 35 degrees Celsius in Tuguegarao, 17 to 24 degrees Celsius in Baguio, 22 to 30 degrees Celsius in Tagaytay and 25 to 32 degrees Celsius in Puerto Princesa.

Warm weather conditions would likewise prevail in the Visayas and Mindanao, with Tacloban and Cebu having a temperature range of 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, 25 to 33 degrees Celsius in Iloilo, 26 to 33 degrees Celsius in Zamboanga, 24 to 32 degrees in Cagayan de Oro and and 24 to 33 degrees in Davao.

No gale warning

No gale warning has been raised over any part of the country’s seaboards, which means fisherfolk and small boat operators can set sail in any part of the country.

Pagasa, however, said that sea condition north and east of Luzon and east of the Visayas would be moderate.