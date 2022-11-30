FAIRFIELD BY MARRIOTT CONTINUES TO EXPAND IN INDONESIA WITH THE OPENING OF FAIRFIELD BY MARRIOTT BALI, SOUTH KUTA

Celebrating The Beauty of Simplicity and Warm Hospitality to Travelers Visiting the Beloved Island of Gods

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Bali, South Kuta today. Located in the South Kuta district and inspired by the beauty of simplicity, positioned to become the destination of choice for travelers visiting the tropical paradise.



Junior Suite

“We are thrilled to expand Marriott Bonvoy’s footprint in Bali with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Bali, South Kuta. This opening, our fifth property under the Fairfield by Marriott brand, underscores our commitment to ensuring a diverse portfolio of offerings for travelers visiting the region. We look forward to delivering on the brand’s principles of friendly service and warm hospitality in this well-loved destination,” said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Indonesia, Marriott International.

Located less than 10 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, Fairfield by Marriott Bali, South Kuta is an ideal base for international leisure travellers. Guests who are looking to explore the destination can easily access popular tourist hotspots such as Kuta Art Center, Waterbom Park, Discovery Shopping Mall, and Kuta Shopping Arcade. The hotel is within walking distance of the famous walking street, Legian Street and Kuta Beach.

The hotel features 71 spacious, modern and well-equipped rooms with local touches such as batik lukis art on the walls, while the comfortable spaces offer the flexibility to work and rest while staying. The property’s public spaces evoke the warm hospitality signature of the Fairfield by Marriott brand, featuring a modern and calm aesthetic with open layouts, multifunctional spaces, and natural light.

The hotel features a signature restaurant, Dery’s Restaurant & Bar, an all-day dining restaurant, serving Western classics and Asian favorites. In the evening, Dery’s Restaurant & Bar doubles as a sports bar. Guests who are looking to relax after a long day can lounge by the poolside and enjoy a selection of cocktails at Cabana Rooftop Pool & Bar.

“Fairfield by Marriott’s brand heritage of warm hospitality is resonant to the island’s renowned warmth. We look forward to offering the simple, straightforward, and stress-free experience for guests seeking a peaceful sleep and nutritious meals with local flavor,” said Amy Lingga, General Manager.

Fairfield by Marriott Bali, South Kuta participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

