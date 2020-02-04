Faith No More Announce 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 5, 2020

After a bit of cheeky foreplay, Faith No More have finally delivered the ~epic~ news that they’ll be returning down under this year for a massive Australian headlining tour.

The alternative metal lords will be hitting up ARENA sized venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne & Perth this May. And to boot, you’ll be able to expose your kids to the live mastery of Mike Patton & co because all of the shows are All Ages baby!

FNM will also have support on all dates from Melbourne rising stars, RVG.

Insanely, FNM’s last Australian headline tour was a whopping 23 years ago — all the way back in 1997!

Since then, they’ve only performed here in a festival capacity, their last appearance being at Soundwave 2015 following the release of their first album in 18 years, Sol Invictus.

Then came a four-year touring hiatus, which the band recently broke by announcing their first live shows in four years, including an Australian bushfire fundraiser in Manchester, UK.

But we’re getting them BEFORE the rest of the world — their down under dates scheduled to take place before their Euro tour kicks off in June!!!

Speaking of which, Faith No More will be donating $1 (plus GST) from each ticket sold across their AU & NZ dates to Animals Australia, as well as state fire services in the bushfire-affected areas #legends

Catch all the details of Faith No More’s 2020 Australian tour below!

[embedded content]

Faith No More 2020 Australian Tour Dates

Supported by RVG

Pre-sale runs 24 hours from Monday, 10th February or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

General Public on sale from Wednesday 12 February (12noon local time)

Wednesday, 13th May

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 15th May

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 16th May

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, 18th May

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 20th May

RAC Arena, Perth (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek