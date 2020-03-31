Faith No More Announce Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates For 2021

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 1, 2020

Faith No More have postponed their Australian tour, shifting their upcoming arena dates from May of this year to February and March 2021 due to coronavirus concerns and subsequent restrictions on mass gatherings.

“The circumstances that have forced this decision are well beyond our control but not being able to play for you all stings like a motherf*^ker,” commented the band in a statement to fans.

“We wanted to figure out how to address our upcoming tour down there in terms of rescheduling and postponements but basically… We fully intend to make good on our promise to come down and perform for you all.”

Tickets purchased for the previously planned shows will be valid for new dates, however refunds will be available from Ticketek if you’re unable to make the new dates work. The rescheduled tour will see Melbourne post-punk faves RVG open, as per the previously planned dates.

These shows will mark FNM’s first Australian headline tour in over 23 years, with the last being back in 1997. Since then, they’ve only returned for festival slots – most recently for Soundwave 2015 following the release of last album Sol Invictus.

Check out rescheduled dates below.

[embedded content]

Faith No More Australian Tour 2021 (Rescheduled)

w/ special guests RVG

Friday, 26th February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 27th February

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, 1st March

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 4th March

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 6th March

RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek