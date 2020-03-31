Faith No More Announce Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates For 2021

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 1, 2020
Faith No More have postponed their Australian tour, shifting their upcoming arena dates from May of this year to February and March 2021 due to coronavirus concerns and subsequent restrictions on mass gatherings.
“The circumstances that have forced this decision are well beyond our control but not being able to play for you all stings like a motherf*^ker,” commented the band in a statement to fans.
“We wanted to figure out how to address our upcoming tour down there in terms of rescheduling and postponements but basically… We fully intend to make good on our promise to come down and perform for you all.”
Tickets purchased for the previously planned shows will be valid for new dates, however refunds will be available from Ticketek if you’re unable to make the new dates work. The rescheduled tour will see Melbourne post-punk faves RVG open, as per the previously planned dates.
These shows will mark FNM’s first Australian headline tour in over 23 years, with the last being back in 1997. Since then, they’ve only returned for festival slots – most recently for Soundwave 2015 following the release of last album Sol Invictus.
Check out rescheduled dates below.
Faith No More Australian Tour 2021 (Rescheduled)
w/ special guests RVG
Friday, 26th February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 27th February
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tickets: Ticketek
Monday, 1st March
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: Ticketek
Thursday, 4th March
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 6th March
RAC Arena, Perth
Tickets: Ticketek