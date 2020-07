This churchgoer had to step into a disinfection rag before entering the doors of the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria Parish Church in Silang, Cavite on July 12, 2020.

Churchgoers also had to leave their contact details before they could hear Sunday Mass as required by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for contact tracing. PHOTO BY BOY JOSUE