Fake cop with illegal firearm held in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– Authorities arrested a “fake” policeman who also yielded an illegal firearm in Real town in Quezon province on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, policemen caught Jomar Alayon, 37, in Barangay Ungos at 7:55 p.m., the Quezon police said in a report.

When accosted, the suspect who lives in the same village, tried to trick the policemen by introducing himself as “tropa ako” in an attempt to deceive the cops that he was also a policeman.

However, the suspect failed to produce a legitimate Philippine National Police identification card.

The arresting policemen also found an undocumented .99-mm Glock 17 with one magazine and 10 bullets.

The suspect was detained at the local police jail and is facing charges of illegal firearm possession and usurpation of authority.

