“‘Fake news’: Kim Chiu denies dancing ‘Bawal Lumabas’ along EDSA”

Kim Chiu lamented the efforts of her critics to destroy her instead of showing support for her cause.

Kim Chiu took to Instagram to address several reports claiming that she danced her hit song “Bawal Lumabas” along EDSA. This, after a short clip shared by fellow Kapamilya star Angelica Panganiban, where she can be seen getting off a car she is driving, made rounds online.

Calling out those who have been spreading fake news, Kim denied the allegations made against her and said she would never ever attempt to dance along EDSA.

“Thank you for supporting the shirt for a cause and sa nagpapakalat ng fake news na sa edsa ako sumayaw, hello?! Okay ka lang? Bakit ako sasayaw sa gitna ng edsa. Takot ko lang. Diyos ko. Please stop spreading fake news. Please lang,” she wrote.

She also added that the video was taken at the parking lot of Angelica Panganiban’s restaurant and pub, Tipsy Pig, along Timog Avenue in Quezon City. As it turns out, the two of them had just finished delivering her #BawalLumabas merchandise which she put up to raise money to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Moms @iamangelicap sa EDSA daw yung parking lot ng Tipsy Pig? Kaya pa ba? Ikaw na nagdeliver ng merchandise, ikaw pa pagbibintangan ng fake news. Hay life,” she said.

Lamenting the efforts of her critics to destroy her instead of showing supporting to her cause, she added: “Hindi po biro magbenta ng merch, first time kong ginawa to pero okay lang I know this is for a good cause. Let’s spread love not hate. COVID ANG KALABAN NATIN, HINDI ANG KAPWA TAO. Please lang, stop spreading #fakenews.”

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said they are looking into the issue and are planning to investigate Kim Chiu.

“We will verify if this video of the actress really happened in EDSA. If it did, We will summon/invite her to explain her side and from there we will act accordingly,” said MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago in a text message sent to ABS-CBN News.