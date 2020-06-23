‘Fake news’: Robredo belies claims she distributed spoiled food in a QC hospital

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday belied claims on social media that her team distributed spoiled food at a hospital in Quezon City.

In a Facebook post, Robredo shared screenshots of a post saying there were rumors that her team distributed spoiled food at a hospital in Quezon City.

It claimed that Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez “rushed” to the said hospital and supposedly asked to keep quiet about the incident.

Please report this fake news peddler who is trying to skip liability with his “confirm, if possible” line. This has… Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Monday, June 22, 2020

“Please report this fake news peddler who is trying to skip liability with his ‘confirm, if possible’ line,” Robredo said.

“This has never happened. I never went to this hospital. My spokesperson, Atty Barry Gutierrez said he has never visited any hospital during the entire duration of the ECQ/GCQ [enhanced community quarantine/general community quarantine] nor ever called this particular hospital.”

“Our team delivering hot meals donated by private individuals said they never received such complaints,” she further said.

Robredo then asked the public to report the said posts, warning that “fake news makes you criminally liable.”

“Let us report him plus all those who reposted. Take screenshots of everything, including those who reposted because we will go after all of them,” Robredo said.

“We will likewise go after those who posted on twitter. Please help us gather all pieces of evidence, including screenshots of those who retweeted.

“We will no longer tolerate any of these,” she added.

