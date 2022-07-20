Fake Reporter Nabbed for Extortion from Brgy Official in Valenzuela

Man Posing as Fake Reporter Arrested Over Extortion Charge in Valenzuela

Police authorities arrested the man after discovered as a fake reporter and extorting money from a barangay official in Valenzuela City.

According to the report, Edwin Reyes Sarmiento, 57, of Batasan Hills in Quezon City, was named as the suspect. A barangay kagawad was addressed by Sarmiento, who identified himself as a reporter for a daily tabloid.

Sarmiento went to the 3S Center in Barangay Malanday to solicit money from the barangay in exchange for producing press releases. According to the research, Sarmiento persuaded Barangay Kagawad Marco Antonio Dalag by producing a number of IDs.

According to reports, Sarmiento requested P3,000 from the barangay kagawad in exchange for writing about the barangay hall’s activities in the tabloid Bulgar. Dalag claimed that he offered the suspect P1,000 at first.

Dalag, on the other hand, observed Sarmiento’s inconsistent work. The kagawad made the decision to inform the police about the bogus reporter. Police Lt. Jhonn Florence Alacon, the public information officer for the Valenzuela police station, stated that the suspect failed to produce his byline, a copy of his article in the tabloid, and his employment ID in Bulgar.

According to PMSg Regor Germedia, the case’s investigator, the suspect was found to have several media ID cards and a bladed weapon. Charges of estafa and illegal possession of a lethal weapon will be brought against the suspect. Alacon warned the public to be aware of phonies who damage the reputations of honest journalists.

